Surat: Preparations for Tapi Janmotsav started, the Ghat of Kurukshetra crematorium was cleaned

The birthday of Suryaputri Tapi river is celebrated on 25th June. This is the only river whose birthday is celebrated with great pomp. The faith of the people of Surat city, situated on the banks of the Tapi river, is inextricably linked with the Tapi river. Tapi Mata’s birthday is celebrated every year with great devotion.

1100 meter long chundi will be climbed

There are many beliefs related to Tapi river. Tapi river is known as Suryaputri in the scriptures. Due to which the city of Surat came to be known as Surya Nagar. Tapi is the only river whose birthday is celebrated. Like every year, this chunddi will be presented by the Ruganta family associated with the textile industry of Surat. The birth anniversary of Tapi river will be celebrated at Kurukshetra cremation ground.

A large number of people will participate in the program: Kamlesh Sailor

President of Shri Kurukshetra cremation ground Jhirnoddar Trust, Kamlesh Sailor said, there is a tradition of celebrating Tapi Mata’s birth anniversary on the seventh day after Ashadhi Beej. Like every year, this year also the devotees will climb 1100 meters to Tapi Maa. Before the program to be held on June 25, the cleaning of Shri Kurukshetra cremation ground has been started. In which people associated with the trust, people of Gayatri family and other voluntary organizations are working today. A large number of people will participate in the program and the birth anniversary of Tapi river will be celebrated with great faith and enthusiasm. We appeal to all people to take personal precautions to prevent pollution in Tapi river.