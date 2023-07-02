Surat: President of the Chamber (SGCCI) Ramesh Vaghasia and Vice President Vijay Mewawala took charge.

The 83rd inaugural ceremony of South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry SGCCI was organized at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Center in Sarsana on Sunday. In which for the year 2023-2024, Ramesh Vaghasia took charge as the President of the Chamber and Vijay Mewawala as the Vice President. Nikhil Madrasi was declared Honorary Minister and Kiran Thummar Honorary Treasurer. Ramesh Vaghasia has become the 77th President of the Chamber of Commerce.

India’s Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways Darshanaben Zardosh was present as the chief guest in this ceremony. Gujarat Home Minister (State Level) Harshbhai Sanghvi, Education Minister (State Level) Prafulla Pansheriya, Surat Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Paresh Patel, UK Deputy High Commissioner based in Ahmedabad Steven Hickling, Shri Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Founder and Chairman Govindbhai Dholakia and Chairman Surat Diamond Bursa and Kiran James Vallabhbhai Patel (Lakhani) were present as special guests.

Among the foreign delegations, ambassadors and consuls general of five countries were specially present at the ceremony. Steven Hickling, UK Deputy High Commissioner in Ahmedabad, Bijunesh Meseret, Deputy Head of Mission, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in New Delhi, Ahmed Juveri Yusof, Consul General of Malaysia, Mumbai, Tolah Ubaidi, Acting Consul General of Indonesia in Mumbai and Embassy of Vietnam in New Delhi. Bui Trung Thong, trade consultant of the

Himanshu Bodawala, President of the Chamber for the year 2022-2023 welcomed everyone and delivered the inaugural address at the function. He presented the report of remarkable works done by the Chamber during his tenure and introduced the President Ramesh Vaghasia for the year 2023-2024 and requested him to take over the post of President.

The most important thing in the inauguration ceremony was that for the year 2023-24, Ramesh Vaghasia as the President of the Chamber and Vijay Mewawala as the Vice President were taken over. Speaker Ramesh Vaghasia declared Nikhil Madrasi as Honorary Minister and Kiran Thummar as Honorary Treasurer during his tenure. While Manisha Himanshu Bodawala was declared the president of the women’s wing.

Thanking the survey, Ramesh Vaghasia accepted the chairmanship of the Chamber and said in his address that under SGCCI Global Connect Mission 84, Chamber of Commerce will try to increase business with 84 countries of the world.

Under SGCCI Global Connect Mission 84, around 84,000 young talented entrepreneurs will be connected and Indian youth entrepreneurs living in 84 different countries will be involved in efforts to increase exports from across Gujarat including Surat. Apart from this, 84 Chambers of Commerce of India and Chambers of Commerce of 84 countries of the world will be brought on one platform and businessmen will be interacted with. Similarly Consul General of 84 countries in India and Consul General of 84 countries based in India will be contacted and traders will be guided and guided regarding the laws and regulations for doing business with their countries.

There will be a special discussion on the demand and need of which product in which country and information will be given to industrialists so that exports from India can be increased. In addition, Indian scholars working in international organizations like World Bank, World Trade Organization and World Economic Forum, UNO etc. will be invited to guide the businessmen.

SGCCI Global Connect Mission 84 was launched by Chief Guest Union Minister Darshanaben Zardosh. He said, now the Chamber of Commerce has to work on the future of the textile industry and education related to it. In the last five years, the problems of the industry have been resolved on the basis of dialogue with the government. Now the industry will have to move forward with new investments in future. The triple engine government is doing great work for infrastructure development. He further said that Chamber President Ramesh Vaghasia will move forward with a new high resolution in the direction of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and wished him all the best for this.