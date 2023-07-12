Surat: Prices of vegetables are skyrocketing!

Due to heavy rains in Gujarat and other states, there is a huge jump in the prices of vegetables including tomatoes. In which only 150 to 200 tonnes of tomatoes are arriving in the Surat APMC market against the income of 300 tonnes of tomatoes. While the income of tomato is less compared to the demand, the prices in the market have reached the fourth sky. Out of this, it has become difficult for the common man to buy tomatoes. The prices of cauliflower, lemon, chili, ginger, guar, chickpeas, papdi, okra and other vegetables are troubling the poor and common people. According to traders, these are the prices There is a possibility of a decrease in the sale of vegetables after the rains stop.

Due to the stormy entry of monsoon in other states including Gujarat, it has had a huge impact on agriculture. First the cyclone and now due to the heavy rains, there has been a lot of damage to the crops. Farmers are worried about the loss of crops due to heavy rains. At the same time, due to decrease in the income of crops, the prices of vegetables have also skyrocketed. In which the prices of tomato, guar, lemon, chili, papdi, choli, tindola, okra including Tuvar Singh, coriander and green onion and ginger are being seen fast. Tomatoes are being sold at the retail price of Rs 170 to 200 per kg in the city market, making it difficult for common people to buy tomatoes. Surat APMC has also registered a big drop in tomato income. The prices of other vegetables are skyrocketing due to fall in income also.

According to APMC wholesaler Babu Shaikh, the price of 20 kg of cauliflower was Rs 200 to Rs 260 last month. It has increased from Rs 500 to Rs 600. Similarly, the price of tomato was Rs 700 to Rs 750, which increased from Rs 1800 to Rs 2000. While the price of Libu was 400 to 500, which has increased from 500 to 600 today. Apart from this, the price of Chilli was Rs 1200 to 1500 last month, which has increased from Rs 1800 to 2000. The price of Guar was Rs 400 to 500, which has increased to Rs 1100 to 1150. Along with this, the price of choli was 800 to 1000, which has increased from 1000 to 1200.