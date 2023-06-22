Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Gujarat Minister of State for Home on his Yoga Day record tweet

Noting the achievement of Surat Municipal Corporation’s Saree Walkathon, the Prime Minister also said that Surat has created a world record on World Yoga Day in a short time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Home Minister of Gujarat on Twitter for the world record made on World Yoga Day. Surat’s enthusiasm has increased further with the Prime Minister taking cognizance and congratulating Surat’s two achievements in a short span of time.

Sometime back India’s first saree walkathon was organized in the courtyard of Surat to create fitness awareness among the women of Surat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi liked this event of Surat very much. Union Minister of State for Railways and Apparel Darshana Zardosh tweeted for the saree walkathon organized in Surat. By retweeting this tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Surat’s saree walkathon famous across the country. Prime Minister Modi said that saree is the identity of Indian culture.

A glimpse of miniature India was seen in this saree walkathon. Women from different states of Gujarat came dressed in saris for the walkathon. Women from different states living in Surat as well as women from other countries also participated in this walkathon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has liked this Surat event and has also encouraged the event on Twitter. The Prime Minister had said that saree is the identity of Indian culture, after his tweet Surat Municipality also tweeted thanking the Prime Minister.

<p dir="ltr" lang="en">"SURAT Made a Guinness World Record"

In the State-level ‘International Day of Yoga’, Surat made a Guinness world record for the largest gathering of people for a yoga session in one place. More than one lakh people took part in the event.

This remarkable feat is the testament… pic.twitter.com/wrMERemLYK