Surat: Protest against NCP leader who insulted Sindhis in Ullasnagar

Today, on 5th June, various organizations and organizations of the Sindhi community of Surat protested by submitting a memorandum to the Surat Collector. In Ulhasnagar, on 27 May 2023, NCP leader Jitendra Ahwad humiliated the entire Sindhi community by allegedly using indecent language about the Sindhi community.

The statement of NCP leader Jitendra Ahwad is being protested in various cities across the country. In Surat on Monday, various organizations of the society have given an application to the Surat collector demanding action against him.

At the Surat collector’s office, respected Surat Sindhi Panchayat chief Vasudev Goplani, Nanakram Atlani, Ghanshyam Das Khattar, Vishnu Bhai of Ladi Lohana, Bharatiya Sindhu Sabha’s provincial minister Leelaram ji Ahuja, former provincial deputy chief Pratap Goplani, city minister Sunderdas Ahuja, women’s wing Vice President Smt. Simmi Jagwani, Head of Surat Sindhi Sindhi Cloth Association Gurmukh Kungwani, Ashok Lalwani of Sant Kanwar Ram Society, Lok Seva Mandal of Ram Nagar Panchayat and Girdharilalji of Dayasagar Mandal, Israniji and Nihalani ji of Pioneer Sindhu Seva Samiti etc. Well done.