Surat: Protest against transfer of court building, lawyers protested by tying red bands

In the midst of the exercise of moving the court building to Jiyav-Budiya, the lawyers called a special meeting on Tuesday, in which it was unanimously decided not to go to Jiyav-Budiya. Also some resolutions were passed according to which the lawyers will now take out a rally and file an appeal with the collector. Apart from this, by tying a red band, she will oppose the proceedings of Lok Adalat and Mediation Center.

Lawyers also protested and said that the area is not safe for women and there is also the issue of pollution. If the court is away from the city, people will also face problems along with the lawyers. He also talked about going to the Green Tribunal. Now this battle will be fought. The court premises can be expanded by taking possession of collector’s bungalow or agricultural land from the government.

Regarding the demand of keeping the place around the existing court building, the lawyers said that if our demand is not accepted then there will be a fierce agitation in the coming days. If the court will move from here to another place, then many questions will arise for junior lawyers and women and the question of employment will also arise.

On Wednesday, the Surat Congress Legal Cell demanded that the Chief District Judge in-charge of Surat be allotted one of the places selected by the Surat District Bar Association in protest against the transfer of the Surat District Court building from Athwalines to Jeeva. The memorandum was submitted by Ajaykumar Gondaliya (Advocate) President Surat City Congress Legal Cell and Balwant Surti (Advocate) Convener Gujarat Pradesh Congress Legal Cell. If the demands of the lawyers are not met, then the Congress Legal Cell will protest non-violently on the lines of Gandhiji.