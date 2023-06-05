Surat: Purchase of electric vehicles is increasing in the city

Surat has registered the highest number of 31,561 electric vehicles (EVs) in Gujarat. The number of registered e vehicles has increased to 1,18,086 in the last 2 years. The purchase of electric vehicles is increasing. The e-vehicle policy was announced by the state government in the year 2021 with an aim to make Gujarat a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and related equipment. Today, under the leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is moving steadily in the direction of E-Vehicle (EV).

After the implementation of the E-Vehicle Policy in Gujarat, there has been a tremendous jump of 1475 percent in the registration of EVs. The number of registered electric vehicles in the state today has gone up to 1,18,086 as against only 7240 earlier. In the last five months, 8,858 electric vehicles have been registered every month. Surat registered the maximum number of electric vehicles in Gujarat at 31,561. It is followed by 20,937 EVs registered in Ahmedabad, 7,648 in Vadodara, 6,678 in Rajkot and 3,259 in Jamnagar. Of the total 1,18,086 e-vehicles registered in Gujarat, 1,06,341 are two wheelers, 4039 three wheelers and 5646 four wheelers and the remaining 2006 electric vehicles fall under other categories.

The state government is also paying special attention to the infrastructure of electric vehicles. EV charging stations are being built rapidly in different cities of Gujarat. Presently there are a total of 152 charging stations in the state. A target of 250 new public charging stations has been set in the near future. Zones, hotspots have been designed by the government in collaboration with BISAG-N to provide uniform charging infrastructure in every region of the state and to facilitate the charging station site selection process. Accordingly, 91 hotspots have been selected in municipal corporation areas, 48 ​​hotspots in municipal corporation areas, 96 hotspots on state highways, national highways and 15 hotspots at tourist places.

The state government is making people very aware about the use of electric vehicles. Under this policy implemented in the year-2021, a maximum subsidy of Rs 20,000 is given on two-wheelers, a maximum of Rs 50,000 on three-wheelers and a maximum of Rs 1,50,000 on four-wheelers. The subsidy amounting to Rs 133.83 crore has been paid by the state government so far. It may be mentioned here that this policy will be applicable for a period of four years. Under which subsidy will be given on a total of two lakh electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle policy is an important part of Gujarat’s policy and green development strategy. Green development is associated with green industrial and economic transformation in the country. Electric vehicles (EVs) are playing an important role in driving green growth by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. Electric vehicles help fight climate change and reduce pollution. Apart from this, EVs also generate employment. Gujarat is contributing to a sustainable future by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and diversifying transportation energy sources.