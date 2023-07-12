Surat: Raid at 4 places in case of gold smuggling worth 25 crores from airport

DRI and Custom have started raids at 4 places to nab the main accused in the Rs 25 crore gold smuggling case. Out of the 4 arrested accused, PSI Parag Dave is more on the target of DRI, because he knew to whom to give after taking the gold. Thus he was in contact with the entire Puri channel ahead, so he broke the SIM card. Because most of the calls or messages were done through social media.

25 crore gold smuggling case

It is also being said that some middleman has ordered this gold from Bharuch. Which was later to be given to a jeweler. According to the investigation, the carriers are lured in different ways. Some work out of compulsion and some for fun. They are also given 2-5 per cent. In this raid, the officers were aware of where the accused were sitting, so as soon as the flight arrived, they went straight to the gate and picked up everyone. Surat Police Commissioner suspended PSI Dave and handed over the investigation to Crime Branch DCP Rupal Shah.

A customs official said there are places other than toilets at the airport where passengers can hide gold after the plane arrives or before reaching the check-in system. For example, there is no CCTV camera near the turning point near the aerobridge. Recently gold found in a mobile cover was also found unclaimed in the same way. Gold can be applied to the seat where the passenger is sitting, with a magnet or glue tape. It is likely to be taken out later with the help of a worker or sweeper.

The government was cheated of Rs 23 lakh per kg

According to baggage rules, gold coming from the airport attracts a duty of up to 38 per cent. That is, the government was charged 23 lakh per kg of lime. Gold worth 25 crores has been found, it is discussed that earlier gold worth 100 crores has arrived in this way, that means duty worth about 38 crores has been stolen. Custom says that the gold reaches the jewelers and is disposed of without showing the books. In this way 7.5 per cent GST has also been stolen. Also, the difference in price is also saved. In this way, smugglers take advantage in three ways. In this case, there is a provision of punishment up to 7 years. The role of the accused was only to supply goods to PSI Dave. The accused will be produced in the court on 12th.