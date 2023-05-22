Surat: Railway Board Chairman visits, seeks progress report on 3 projects including bullet train

Indian Railway Board Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti visited Surat to inspect several railway projects including bullet train project, new multi-modal transport hub and third line between Surat-Udhna. Progress reports were sought on 3 projects including bullet train.

Railway Board Chairman witnessed the presentation of Multi Modal Transportation Hub Project at Surat Railway Station at a cost of 877 crores. Seeing the slowness in the work of this project, he also gave necessary instructions to speed it up. He expressed satisfaction at the pace of work on the bullet train project. Officers including General Manager of Western Railway Ashok Mishra were present with him.

Railway Board Chairman first reached Antroli from Surat Circuit House at 9 am on Sunday. Where the high speed bullet train station was inspected. All the High Speed ​​Rail officials gave details of the progress report as well as the facilities to be provided at the station for the convenience of the passengers.

Got complete detail information about how the rail level slab is laid, how the track is laid. Later he inspected the casting yard of the bullet train and the casting of all the girders. Then at around two o’clock in the afternoon, took information about the high speed rail bridge being built for the bullet train on the Purna river near Surat. Reached Surat railway station at 4 pm.

Surat’s multi-modal transport hub will have hi-tech facilities

Surat Multi Modal Transport Hub is located in the Western Zone of Indian Railways, the project has disabled friendly environment, access ramps, lifts, textile flooring, toilets, support arms to further strengthen the economy and boost the tourism potential of the city Rail, with necessary signage, dedicated parking and other facilities etc.

Easy access, ample space in station premises

The station should have road connectivity for parking, 100 per cent access control, scanning of baggage, frisking of passengers including passenger security check, queuing and space planning, given necessary instructions to provide necessary space for setting up a modern and smart station . After inspection in Surat, the Chairman of the Railway Board left for Ahmedabad.