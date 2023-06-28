Surat: Rain water filled from Gandhi Bagh to Vivekananda circle

Finally, with the regular onset of monsoon, the rainy season has settled over Surat city and South Gujarat. It has been raining well since last night. Due to the rains that started in the morning, its effect is also visible on the lives of the people. Only then did the mayor see ankle-deep rain water from Gandhibagh to Vivekananda Circle and immediately rushed the officers to drain the water.

Mayor visits low-lying areas

Due to incessant rains since yesterday, water has started filling in various slum areas of the city. Surat City Mayor Hemali Boghavala along with officials reached the Central Zone. From Gandhi Bagh to Swami Vivekananda Circle, the water was knee-deep. The mayor immediately deployed officials to clear the water. Along with this, the authorities were informed about water-logging in areas including Limbayat, Garnala.

impact on metro operations

Barricades have been installed in most of the areas due to commencement of Metro operations in the Central Zone. That’s why water is not being disposed of. The way the Metro train project has paved both sides of the road, the drainage of water is not happening quickly. Scenes of waterlogging are coming to the fore everywhere. It is clear that the way the water used to drain out naturally every year, instead of that, there has been a problem due to the metro operation. In the areas where there was no flood, due to very less rain this time, water is again visible on the road.