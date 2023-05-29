Surat: Rajveer Patel fed beggars instead of cutting cake on his birthday

Birthday celebration for today’s generation means cake cutting, DJ and dance party. The 13-year-old son of a pioneer from North Gujarat living in Surat, instead of celebrating his birthday in a grand manner, has set an example for the society and especially for today’s new generation by doing social service.

Rajveer Patel, 13-year-old son of Jaymish Patel (Bombebala) and Nikita Patel (Bombebala), resident of New Citylight area and pioneer of North Gujarat, Jaymishbhai G.D. Studied in class VIII at Goenka International School. It was Rajveer’s birthday on 25th May and the parents along with friends were preparing to cut the cake. But in the meantime Rajveer surprised everyone.

Rajveer told his parents that instead of cutting the cake, he wanted to celebrate his birthday by doing some social service. In such a situation, instead of celebrating his birthday by cutting a cake with his friends, Rajveer reached the Sai Baba temple located in front of the airport on Dumas Road, took the blessings of God and celebrated his birthday by feeding about 300 monks.

Rajveer said that instead of spending money on birthday celebration like cake cutting, DJ and dance party, the idea of ​​celebrating his birthday by doing some social work came and I put this idea before my parents. In the end, beggar food was served on the birthday.