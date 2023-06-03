Surat: Rakesh Nath Maharaj of Kshetrapal Hanuman Temple died due to heart attack

52-year-old Mahant Rakeshnath Maharaj of Kshetrapal Hanuman Temple in Sagarampura area of ​​Surat died of a heart attack late at night. Mahant was admitted in a private hospital for the last two-three days. Meanwhile, the news of Maharaj’s death after a sudden chest pain has also spread mourning among the devotees. Mahant’s last rites will be performed on Monday after his son arrives from America.

Mahant died of heart attack

The 350 year old Kshetrapal Dada Temple of Hanumanji located in Sagarampura area is the most famous temple of Sankatmochan in Surat. Sankatmochan Hanuman has been enshrined in the form of Kshetrapal. Kaal Bhairavdada and Shri Batuk Bhairav ​​spontaneously appeared with Hanumanji. This led to the establishment of Kshetrapal Bhairav. Here the Swayambhu idols of Kalbhairav ​​and Shri Batuk Bhairav ​​along with Kshetrapal Hanuman are seen in vermilion all over. Mahant of this temple was Rakesh Nath Maharaj. Who died of heart attack late night. So the devotees are scared.

the funeral will be next monday

Before Rakeshnath Maharaj’s father, Kshetrapal was the Mahant of the Hanuman temple. After his death, his son Rakeshnath Maharaj became Mahant. Who has two sons. Prateek Maharaj is currently Mahant at Kshetrapal temple while the younger son lives in America. After the death of 52-year-old Rakeshnath Maharaj, his body has been kept in cold storage. The last rites will be performed next Monday after the younger son arrives from America.

The temple is crowded on Saturdays and Tuesdays

This temple is becoming a great source of faith for the devotees. Devotees from far and wide come here for darshan. Sankat Mochan, this Kshetrapal Dada fulfills the wishes of the devotees. Many devotees come here with their faith and belief. Especially on Saturdays and Tuesdays.Heavy crowd is seen. Along with this temple of Kshetrapal Dada, a temple of Lord Shiva has also been built. A temple of Lord Shani Dev has also been built. Devotees feel blessed after seeing Kshetrapal Dada, Bholenath and Shani Dev.