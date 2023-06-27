Surat: Rape case of 4-year-old girl, AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava demands resignation of Minister of State for Home

A case of rape of a tribal girl came to light at a construction site in Ichhapore area of ​​Surat city. After raping a four-year-old girl, she was admitted to the civil hospital for treatment. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava reached Surat Civil Hospital. He told the media at the hospital that the state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi was not able to stop such incidents in his area. He should resign from his post now.

spoke to the family of the innocent

As per the details received, a four-year-old girl was raped at a construction site in Surat’s Ichhapore area. After this he was shifted to Civil Hospital. When the girl was taken to the hospital, she was bleeding and her condition was critical. During the treatment, the doctors immediately performed two operations. After which the condition of this girl is now being said to be stable. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava reached the hospital to inquire about the health of the girl child. He interacted with the family members of the girl child and inquired about the condition of the girl child from the doctors.

The government should take such incidents seriously.

Talking to reporters, Chaitra Vasava said that such incidents are happening with tribal girls in Surat. The government should take such incidents seriously. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi should resign immediately for not being able to stop such incidents in his hometown. The family should be given speedy justice by running this case in a fast track court. The government should make arrangements in the tribal budget for the tribals who come here to work. Arrangements for night shelters should be made for these people so that they can stay safe.