Surat: Rare incident of two organ donation simultaneously from New Civil Hospital

On the birthday of Tapi Maiya, a rare incident of two organ donation has happened from the New Civil Hospital of Surat. In which six needy patients will get life by donating four kidneys and two livers of two brain dead persons namely Arvind Mahanto of Bihar and Manojbhai Chavda of Jamnagar. With this, today a century of organ donation has been completed in the new civil hospital. A total of 100 organs have been donated by Navi Civil Hospital from 31 organ donations in the last six months.

According to the details of the two organ donation incidents, 45-year-old Arvind Ramchandra Mahanto, a native of Bisanpur village in Bihar’s Nawada district, worked as a helper in a paper-making company near Palghar, Dandipada, Maharashtra. His health deteriorated on the 13th, during which he felt dizzy near Boisar railway station. Hence after treatment at the local hospital, he was shifted to Surat New Civil Hospital on 19th for further treatment. Where he was declared brain dead on 24th.

Moreover, in another incident, 37-year-old Manojbhai Ishwarbhai Chavda, originally from Digvijay village in Jamnagar district and now living in Waghjari village in Tapi district, was killed. Chavda was earning his living by working as a kadia. On the night of 22 December, he had gone to Kadod village for wages. From where he was returning to the village on his Activa, he had an accident with a truck near Kapura village at around 12 noon, so he was admitted to Vyara Referral Hospital for immediate treatment, from where he was admitted for further treatment for 23 days. The date was referred to Navi Civil, Surat. During treatment, he was declared brain dead on 24th.