Surat: Record 4720 passengers movement for Sharjah in May after Corona period

For the first time after the Corona period, there has been a significant increase in the number of passengers going abroad from Surat airport. This figure has crossed four thousand. 4720 passengers traveled in May-2023.

Now gradually the monthly passenger figure at Surat airport has started crossing one lakh from here, which means that in this financial year 2023/24, the total number of passengers is likely to exceed one million. Airport sources indicate that there has been an increase in the number of passengers traveling to other countries, including Dubai, for sightseeing or business during the summer vacation.

From April 2019 to 2023, there were an average of 3,500 passengers per month. Surat to Sharjah-2337 while Sharjah to Surat 2383 total 4720 passengers have been recorded in May. One thousand passengers increased this month, currently 4720 passengers have traveled.

flying 3 days a week

Currently Air India Express Surat-Sharjah flight is operated weekly on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. This flight departs from Sharjah at 7.30 pm and reaches Surat at 11.55 pm and departs from Surat at 12.55 pm and reaches Sharjah at 2.30 am. Udaan has received an overwhelming response in the last month.