Surat: Record breaking gold sales in Sovereign Gold Scheme

The investors of the state are turning towards safe investments as compared to other investments. The Department of Posts had launched the Digital Gold i.e. Sovereign Gold scheme from June 19 to June 23.

In which the highest number of digital gold has been sold for the first time in the history of Gujarat Postal Department. In just 5 days, 32.967 kg of digital gold worth Rs 19.53 crore has been sold. In December 2023 also, 25.301 kg of digital gold worth Rs 13.68 crore was sold in a 5-day scheme.

In December 2023, the price of one gram of digital gold was Rs 5409 while in June 2023, the price of digital gold increased by Rs 517 to Rs 5926. The scheme has topped the state with 6 kg gold sales, while 3.56 kg in Ahmedabad, 1.74 kg in Vadodara and only 886 grams of digital gold have been sold in Rajkot.

Investment doubled in 2017

Public Relations Officer of Surat Head Post Office Neeraj Chinoy said that the Digital Gold Scheme has been issued by the Department of Posts, in the year 2017 the money of those who invested in the scheme has now doubled. This 5-day scheme has witnessed the biggest sale of digital gold in the history of the Post Office.

Record breaking 33 kg gold sold despite price hike

