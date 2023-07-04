Surat: Reel’s ghost descended, those making videos risking their lives arrested

The specter of making a reel on social media has gripped the youth to such an extent that they are ready to take any risk to get likes. At that time, the police caught both the youths who had climbed on the height of the mall in Surat’s Vesu to make reels on a plastic shed and apologized with folded hands to make them realize their mistake.

Two youths climbed the ramp of The Grand Plaza shopping mall to show their bravery on social media. This video went viral on social media. Police took action on the basis of this video. Both the youths were caught at the time of counting. Later both accepted that they had made a mistake. At the same time, both of them pleaded that they would never make such a mistake.

Shubham Shivkumar Wagh, 20, and Vikram Subhash Pan Patil, 20, of Bhatar Tadkeshwar Society, were arrested by the police on the basis of a viral video. He was later taken into custody. At the same time, the youth accepted that they have put their lives at risk in the pursuit of heroism on social media. An appeal was made on behalf of the police that no one should commit such a mistake again.