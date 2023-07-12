Surat: Remand of 4 accused in 25 crore gold smuggling case completed, sent to judicial custody

After completion of the remand of the four accused in the biggest gold smuggling case of the state, the accused were presented in the court today. On completion of the remand, the court has ordered the four accused to be sent to judicial custody. That’s why the accused will now be sent to Lajpore Jail. The four accused have been sent to judicial custody as the DRI did not seek further remand.

The accused Yasir Patni, Uvesh Imtiyaz Sheikh, firecracker Mohd Shakib Mustaq Ahmed and PSI Parag Dave were arrested with a total of more than 48 kg gold. The three accused had smuggled gold in the form of paste from Sharjah to Dubai. In this case the whole scam was exposed.

The remand of four accused, including PSI, in the gold smuggling case caught from Surat airport has been completed. All four have been sent to judicial custody. The accused were on DRI remand for two days. After completion of the remand on Wednesday afternoon, the court ordered him to be sent to judicial custody. All the four accused have been remanded to judicial custody without seeking further remand by the DRI.