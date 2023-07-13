Surat: Rickshaw puller puts passengers’ lives at risk, drives rickshaw in wrong direction on flyover bridge

Violation of traffic rules has become common in Surat city. Sometimes the behavior of the employees of the traffic department is also not appropriate, on the other hand, the drivers are also seen violating the traffic rules continuously. This problem is especially big in Varachha area.

Today a shocking video has come to the fore in Surat city. A rickshaw puller was seen plying on the wrong side of the bridge as if he had the mindset to risk his life to drive the vehicle. Seeing this scene, it is natural for anyone’s heart to beat. Even if there is an emergency, no one is ready to take such a risk. But, this rickshaw puller is driving the rickshaw on the wrong side at full speed on Varachha Bridge by sitting in the rickshaw.

The density of vehicles in Varachha area is very high due to which the problem of traffic here is getting worse. On the way to Varachha Hirabag Circle Chowpatty, there is continuous traffic jam towards Katargam and Yogi Chowk. The result is that you see traffic rules being violated at many places. Drivers ignore all traffic rules in order to reach fast.

The way this rickshaw is passing over the Varachha bridge is clearly visible. This not only endangers one’s own life, but can also become a disaster for the passengers sitting in the rickshaw and the drivers of the vehicles coming and going. Driving on the wrong side of the bridge is not only an invitation to death, but it also proves fatal for other drivers. Strict legal action should be taken against such drivers.