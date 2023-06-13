Surat: Road built 4 days ago caved in, Municipal Corporation instructed to remove the damage

The Metro’s claim that there is no problem during the monsoon with the operation of the Metro in Surat has proved to be hollow. Four days ago after completing the Metro work, a pit fell on the road built along the long Hanuman Road from Virat Nagar to Sagar Society. This action is of Metro, so the Municipality has instructed the Metro officials to remove this shortcoming immediately.

The work of irrigation and soil purification was not done properly

At present, the work of Metro’s underground route from Kapodra to Railway Station is going on in full swing. Meanwhile, road work was done from Long Hanuman Road to Virat Nagar in Varachha zone and after completion of the work four days ago, the road was also constructed. But due to irrigation and soil filling work not being done properly before the construction of the road, there have been big potholes at many places on this road since this morning.

Notice to Metro officials by Municipal Corporation

In the area where potholes have fallen on the road, the movement of small and big vehicles continues. After complaining about this, the municipal administration has also become active. The Municipal Corporation has also talked to the officials of the Metro and given instructions to repair these potholes and make the road properly.