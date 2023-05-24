Surat: Rs 1.41 crore deposited in cyber fraud seized

In those areas of Surat, cybercrime police raided and recovered a huge batch of Indian currency notes after receiving information that a cyber fraudster had kept a huge amount of cash in his house. After seizing Rs 1 crore 41 lakh in cash, the cyber police informed the Income Tax Department and initiated legal action.

Commissioner of Police, Ajay Kumar Tomar and Chief Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Rupal Solanki have been directed to detect cybercrime emanating from Surat city as per instructions given by Crime Branch. On the basis of private informer, information was received that “Wasim Akram Hussain Patel is doing cyber fraud of House No. 157, 1st Floor, Darbar Nagar, Beside Madani Masjid, Sumeet Restaurant Lane, Un Patiya, Surat and he has Keep cash Rs.

On the basis of that information, the Cybercrime police station raided the said place and recovered a batch of notes of two thousand, five hundred and two hundred rupees. Consisting of Indian Currency Notes of Rs.2,000/- Rs.500/- Ten Lakh and 23,100 Nos. of Rs.500/- Rs.1,15,50,000 and Rs.200/- Notes No.6000 Rs.12,00,000/- and Rs.100/- Including Indian currency notes of Rs.3500 and Rs.350,000, the total amount was found to be Rs.1,41,00,000/-. Which was obtained by cyber fraud or surreptitiously. Further investigation has been started under Section-102 of CrPC. The Income Tax Department has also been informed in this regard.