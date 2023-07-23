Surat: Sachin GIDC election won by Parivartan panel

The election of Sachin GIDC Co.O.Society near Surat was held on Saturday. In this election, 17 candidates each from Parivartan Panel and Industry Cooperation Panel were in the fray. Voting took place on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. According to Returning Officer Prafulbhai V. Korat, Sachin Industrial Co.O. Out of total 1616 voters of Society Limited, 1399 voters exercised their franchise i.e. 85 percent voting took place out of which 104 votes were rejected. After this, the counting of votes started from late evening on Saturday which continued till late night. At 3.15 am on Sunday, the Election Officer announced the election results in which all the 17 candidates of Parivartan Panel were declared victorious with a huge majority.

The list of the winning candidates of the Parivartan panel is as follows.