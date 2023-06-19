Surat: School entrance ceremony by giving fruit plants and educational kits in Adani Navchetan Vidyalaya, Junagaram

Awarded by Adani Foundation, Navchetan Vidyalaya, Primary Department, Junagaram organized an entrance celebration program to welcome the students entering class-I. Neeraj Bansal, CEO of Adani Hazira Port as chief guest and Dr. Jigyasha Ben Dave, regional officer of Gujarat Pollution Control Board as special guest, office bearers of Navchetan Vikas Mandal, a large number of parents and students were present in the programme.

In this program, which started with prayer, water was offered to Tulsi by the guests according to Hindu tradition and the guests were welcomed by presenting books. Students presented a skit explaining the importance of tree plantation while respecting elders.