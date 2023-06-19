Surat: School entrance ceremony by giving fruit plants and educational kits in Adani Navchetan Vidyalaya, Junagaram

Awarded by Adani Foundation, Navchetan Vidyalaya, Primary Department, Junagaram organized an entrance celebration program to welcome the students entering class-I. Neeraj Bansal, CEO of Adani Hazira Port as chief guest and Dr. Jigyasha Ben Dave, regional officer of Gujarat Pollution Control Board as special guest, office bearers of Navchetan Vikas Mandal, a large number of parents and students were present in the programme.
In this program, which started with prayer, water was offered to Tulsi by the guests according to Hindu tradition and the guests were welcomed by presenting books. Students presented a skit explaining the importance of tree plantation while respecting elders.
Children make the most of their school days - Neeraj Bansal <p> </p> <p>Thereafter, educational kits and fruits were provided to the newly admitted students in class-I as well as their parents. Those which the students will grow in their courtyard will also be evaluated from time to time by the teachers of the school. Newly admitted children were welcomed with an acting song. Bhagubhai M. Patel, president of Navchetan Vikas Mandal, guided the students regarding technology and studies.</p> <p>Head of GPCB, Dr. Jigyasa Ben motivated the students and parents to spend time on the trees and children by giving the example of Arjuna and Dronacharya from Ka Se Kalam Gya Se Gyaan to the importance of Gujarati language to reach the goal. Motivated them to move towards their goals. Neeraj Bansal, CEO of Adani Hazira Port, blessed him to get good education by utilizing his school time.</p>