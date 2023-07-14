Surat: School students pray for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 was launched, the eyes of the whole world are on this precious moment. Chandrayaan 3 was launched at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Harikota, Andhra Pradesh. People from all over India prayed to God for the successful launch. Surat school students also recited Sankat Mochan Hanuman Chalisa after worshiping Vighnaharta, hoping for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. For this, students have also made a big rangoli.

India took a step towards creating history at 2:35 pm on Friday. Chandrayaan prepared by ISRO scientists launched today. Earlier, all the preparations had been done from India’s side, but due to some raw material, Chandrayaan 2 mission was only 99 percent successful. However, people across the country are praying for the complete success of Chandrayaan 3. Along with congratulating the scientists for increasing their courage. Chandrayaan 3 launched from Srihari Kota today. A lot of enthusiasm was seen in Surat regarding Chandrayaan 3. Prayers were held for the success of Chandrayaan 3 at Vidyakunj School in Surat.

Ganeshji and Hanumanji were worshiped by the school children. If Chandrayaan 3 is successful, the spirits of the scientists will be high. At the same time, the success of Chandrayaan 3 will also benefit scientists in launching other missions of ISRO. Scientists have worked hard to make Chandrayaan 3 a success. Surat’s Vidyakunj School has made a special kind of vivid rangoli of Chandrayantra to make Chandrayaan 3 a success. Seven Rangoli artists have prepared this Rangoli after 22 hours of hard work. With hard work a vivid picture of Chandrayaan’s launch has been created and this rangoli is made with the wish that Chandrayaan 3 will be successful and children are praying around it.