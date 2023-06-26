Surat: Search operation on 150 suspected hideouts of anti-social elements to prevent crime in the city

In a bid to curb crime in Surat city, police conducted surprise searches at more than 150 panna gallas, chai ki laris and suspected meeting places of anti-social elements in Zone 5 police station limits. Legal action was taken by the police against 361 people within three hours. Along with this, a fine of 52 thousand was also recovered.

surprise search operation by police

Quiet and safe Surat and No Drugs in Surat campaign is being run by Surat Police. Under which strict action is being taken against the criminals. Apart from this, to prevent crime in the city, under zone 5 area, emergency search operation was conducted by Utran, Amroli, Jahangirpura, Rander, Adajan, Pal police at some places where some anti-social elements roam around paan galla and chai ki lullabies. .

The sites were privately surveyed

Before carrying out this operation, the police conducted a private survey of such places in the entire zone. Later, the police conducted a search operation at these places and action was taken against a total of 361 criminals in three hours. A team of officers including a PI was formed and supervised by seniors in this campaign.

32,300 fine was collected by taking action against 361 persons

During this campaign, police registered 63 cases under section 207 of MV Act against vehicles without number plates and faulty number plates, 32,300 fines from vehicles with black glasses and triple occupants, 12 cases against drunken and intoxicated persons , registered 5 cases against drunk drivers. 22 cases of G.P.Act 135 with weapons, 28 cases against obstructing traffic and speeding, 5 cases of E-cigarette, 3 cases of illegal smoking area, 8 cases of illegal chillum hookah, Suspect Apart from individuals, 9 cases of foil paper-cigarette paper / 34 cases were made against persons with criminal antecedents. Apart from this, two cases of order violation were registered. Thus, within 3 hours, action was taken against 361 persons by the police and a fine of Rs.32,300 was collected.