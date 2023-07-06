Surat: Seasonal disease knocks as soon as monsoon arrives, more than 140 cases of fever daily in civil

With the onset of monsoon, cases of various diseases are reported to increase. At present, more than 140 cases of fever are coming daily in the civil hospital. There are queues of patients. The administration of the civil hospital has swung into action, isolation wards have been set up for the patients of seasonal diseases.

50 bed isolation ward made

With the arrival of monsoon, disease has knocked in the city. More than 140 cases of fever are being reported daily in Civil Hospital alone and there are queues of patients. Due to which the hospital administration has made a 50-bed isolation ward. Superintendent Dr. Ganesh Govekar said that arrangements have been made for an isolated ward in the kidney building.

416 cases of fever in civil in three days

It has been reported that cases of fever and malaria are being reported among the citizens. In the last three days, 416 cases have been reported. Which includes 135 cases on Monday, 140 on Tuesday and 141 on Wednesday. Similarly, 3, 12 and 4 cases of malaria have been reported respectively. While 26 patients of dengue, 39 of malaria, 29 of typhoid and 49 of gastro were admitted in Smimmer. 416 cases of fever have been reported in Civil Hospital in three days, the Civil Hospital is showing great vigilance.

Malaria cases also increased

Surat Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr. Ganesh Govekar said, fever cases have increased by 10 percent. For this an isolation ward has been set up and a team of doctors and staff has also been deployed. Along with this, the cases of malaria and gastro in children have also increased.