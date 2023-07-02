Surat: Selfie invites death when weir cum causeway overflows

Causeway overflow gates have been closed in Surat. Some people jumped over closed gates and entered the water-logged causeway to click selfies or photographs. In which now the police will take action against those going to the Causeway. Along with this, patrolling has been started at both ends of the Causeway.

Appealing to the people of Surat, PSI B of Rander Police Station. S. Rathod said that it is raining continuously in the upper reaches of Tapi river, due to which the water of Tapi river is flowing over the causeway. However, some people go swimming with their families risking their lives and that of their families despite the road being closed. Your family is waiting for you. At this time the water is flowing at high speed, so it is a humble request to all the people not to walk in the way of Causeway.

Due to heavy rains in the upper reaches of Tapi river including Surat, the weir cum causeway built between Rander-Singanpore is overflowing in the first monsoon. Due to the fast flow of water in the Tapi river, water is flowing at full speed over the causeway. The municipality has closed the causeway for vehicular traffic and also closed the gates leading to Rander and Singanpur. Because the flow of water from the Causeway is flowing at a fast pace. The Municipal Corporation has satisfied itself by closing the gate, but some people are violating the rule by hanging the gate or entering the water stream from the garden. Some of them with small children are reaching the overflowed causeway.

Violating the Municipal Corporation-Police rules, some people are dangerously taking photographs by reaching the Causeway. The flow of the overflow causeway is dangerously posing for photographs as well as endangering the lives of young children. On one hand, the Municipal Corporation is closing the gates of the Causeway to prevent accidents. On the other hand, people are breaking the rules and taking dangerous selfies along with dangerous photography.

some people lost their lives before

Even before this, many people have lost their lives while taking selfies on the road. Yesterday also some youths were seen bathing carelessly on the Causeway.