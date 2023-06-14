Surat : SGCCI Golden Jubilee Memorial Trust Golden Jubilee Awards 2021-2022

The Golden Jubilee Memorial Trust of Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry has decided to give the award like every year this year also. This year the Golden Jubilee Awards ceremony is organized on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 06:00 PM at Le Meridien (TGB), City Plus Cinema, Dumas Road, Surat. Rashesh Shah, former President of FICCI and Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group, will grace the award presentation ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Chamber President Himanshubhai Bodawala, President-elect Rameshbhai Vaghasia, SGCCI Swarna Jayanti Memorial Trust President Rajnikantbhai Marfatia and former Honorary Minister of the Chamber and Honorary Minister of the Trust Dr. Anilbhai Saraogi said that South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry established the industry in the year 1990. And celebrated its golden jubilee by completing 50 years of service to business. The then President of the Chamber Rajnikantbhai Marfatia thought of setting up the Swarna Jayanti Memorial Trust and then this trust was established in the year 1990.

The Golden Jubilee Trust distributes various awards in South Gujarat on the basis of excellence in industry, entrepreneurship, innovation in manufacturing and use of new technology and academic excellence. For the past 30 years, this organization has been regularly distributing awards in various categories like Outstanding Business Person, Pollution Control, Research & Development, Energy Efficiency etc. The trust distributes merit awards every year in various fields in South Gujarat region. It is a matter of pride for the Trust that the Trust’s Awards are recognized as prestigious awards.

A jury consisting of eminent industry experts, academicians and social activists is appointed to confer the Golden Jubilee Awards on deserving individuals. This year, 14 categories of proposals will be given by the Trust for the year 2021-2022. Apart from this, the Lifetime Achievement Award is also given to someone who has repeatedly done great work and also for the great work done in their profession throughout their life.