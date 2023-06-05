Surat : SGCCI Premier League – Open Box Cricket Tournament organized by the Chamber

The SGCCI Premier League – Open Box Cricket Tournament was organized by the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with various industrial associations and corporates from 3rd and 4th June 2023 at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Piplod, Surat. Former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel was present at the opening ceremony on Saturday. Anand Desai, Managing Director, Anupam Rasayan India Limited, Santosh Mundda, Executive Director, Hazira Projects, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS) and Girish Luthra, Luthra Group graced the occasion as special guests.

The closing ceremony was held on Sunday, 4 June 2013 at 9:00 pm. In which Gujarat’s Sports and Youth Services and Home Minister (State Level) Harshbhai Sanghvi arrived as the chief guest and encouraged the players by stepping on the field.