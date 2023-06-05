Surat : SGCCI Premier League – Open Box Cricket Tournament organized by the Chamber

The SGCCI Premier League – Open Box Cricket Tournament was organized by the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with various industrial associations and corporates from 3rd and 4th June 2023 at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Piplod, Surat. Former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel was present at the opening ceremony on Saturday. Anand Desai, Managing Director, Anupam Rasayan India Limited, Santosh Mundda, Executive Director, Hazira Projects, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS) and Girish Luthra, Luthra Group graced the occasion as special guests.
The closing ceremony was held on Sunday, 4 June 2013 at 9:00 pm. In which Gujarat’s Sports and Youth Services and Home Minister (State Level) Harshbhai Sanghvi arrived as the chief guest and encouraged the players by stepping on the field.
Minister of State for Sports and Home Harsh Sanghvi at the closing ceremony of SGCCI Premier League <p> </p> <p>Chamber of Commerce President Himanshu Bodawala said that by making cricket a medium, industrialists, businessmen, entrepreneurs and professionals can gather at one place and relations between industrial associations can also increase and better business networking can happen, which will lead to business and SGCCI Premier League - Open Box Cricket Tournament was organized by the Chamber with a view to further develop the industry.</p> <p>Chamber President-elect Ramesh Vaghasia thanked everyone at the opening ceremony. Vice President elected Vijay Mewawala, then President Ashish Gujarati and Honorary Minister Bhavesh Taylor and Group President Bijal Jariwala, Deepak Kumar Sethwala, Dharmesh Vaniyawala and Chamber's Sports and Sports Activities and members of the Chamber were present. Group Chairman Nikhil Madrasi and Anchor Tripti Shroff presided over the inaugural function. Junior Bappi Da enthused the players by playing the tunes of the songs. Apart from this, former president Praful Shah, Mahendra Kajiwala and Praveen Nanavati were present in the closing ceremony.</p> <p>Chamber's Honorary Minister Bhavesh Taylor said that a total of 20 teams competed in the SGCCI Premier League-Open Box Cricket Tournament. The first semi-final was held between Anupam Rasayan and Press Team and the second semi-final was held between The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and South Gujarat Solar Association. In the final match, Anupam Rasayan India Limited was the champion while The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India was the runner up. </p>