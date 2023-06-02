Surat: SGCCI Premier League to be organized by the Chamber

SGCCI Premier League has been organized by South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with various industrial organizations on 3rd and 4th June 2013 from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Piplod, Surat. Whose inauguration ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:30 pm. The closing ceremony will be held on June 4, 2023 at 9:00 pm.

Chamber of Commerce President Himanshu Bodawala said, various activities are conducted by the Chamber to bring the members of the Chamber of Commerce as well as the office-bearers-representatives of various industrial unions in contact with each other. But with cricket as the medium, the industrialists, businessmen, entrepreneurs and professionals along with their families have organized SGCCI Premier League with an aim to gather at one place, network better with each other and enjoy life apart from industrial activities. SGCCI Premier League will be inaugurated by former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel.

South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Anupam Rasayan India Limited, Luthra Group, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Color Tex, The Surat Textile Club, Shuttleless Weavers Association, Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association, South Gujarat Textile Processors Association, Saurashtra Textile Traders Association, South Gujarat Hotel & Restaurant Association, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Vedrod Artsilk Small Scale Co-O. Federation Limited Surat, Mangrol Taluka Industries Welfare Association, CREDAI, Federation of Gujarat Welfare Association, The Surat Medical Consultants Association, South Gujarat Solar Association, Chamber Managing Committee, Chamber Staff and Press & Media.