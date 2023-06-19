Surat: Shocking suicide, young man fell asleep under the school bus coming from the front

In Surat, a young man who was walking near Ishwarkripa Society near Varachha Bombay Market fell under an oncoming school bus and ended his life. The Varachha police launched an investigation after it was found that the driver of the school bus had hit some unknown person. In which on checking the CCTV footage, it was found that the youth had committed suicide by falling in front of the bus. Seeing this young man crushed under the school bus in a bloodied state on the road, there was hue and cry everywhere. The video of this incident has gone viral. At present, the police is trying to identify the unknown youth.

The young man fell asleep under the school bus coming from the front

According to the information, on Sunday at around one o’clock in the afternoon, a 25-year-old unknown youth was walking from Ishwarkripa Society near Varachha Bombay Market. At the zebra crossing, this young man suddenly fell under the school bus coming from the front. Before the bus driver could understand anything, the whole bus passed him.

he died before he could get treatment

After the incident, a crowd of people gathered and informed 108 about the seriously injured youth who got crushed under the wheels of the bus and he was sent to Schmeyer Hospital for treatment. Where the doctor on duty declared him brought dead. On getting information about the incident, the Varachha police reached Smeer Hospital.

Investigation is being done to identify the deceased youth.

In this case, the police said that the identity of the deceased youth could not be ascertained. He is wearing a blue T-shirt and pants. He has a tattoo of a scorpion on his right arm. However, only a packet of tobacco was found from the young man’s pocket. When nothing was found that could identify him. At present, the police is looking for the family members along with the identity of the youth.

Video of the shocking incident went viral

The CCTV footage of an unidentified youth committing suicide by coming under a school bus went viral on social media. The police have also taken the help of social media to identify the deceased youth in the local area.