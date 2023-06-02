Surat: Shooting of documentary film at Bhagal intersection

The city of Surat has seen an increase in the shooting of films in recent times. Bollywood, South and Gujarati films as well as documentary films are being shot in the city. At that time the shooting of the documentary film started in Bhagal area of ​​Surat. In the morning peak hour, there was a traffic jam due to the large number of people coming for the shooting of the film.

The documentary film was shot amidst vehicular traffic on a four-lane road. The entire unit of the documentary film was busy shooting. A large number of people had gathered from around to see him. Due to this, the drivers running on the road had to face a lot of trouble and a situation of jam was created. Due to which the drivers were forced to stand on the road for hours.

A motorist plying on the road said that the authorities should not allow any film shooting during peak hours. Because this creates a situation of jam and the employees going to work and office are forced to spend their precious time in jam.