Surat : Shri Vasishtha Vidyalaya, Vav’s excellent result in JEE ADVANCE – 2023

The meritorious students of Shri Vasishtha Vidyalaya, Vav have made Surat district proud by achieving excellent results in JEE ADVANCE -2023 with the golden key of hard work which unlocks the lock of their bright future. JEE ADVANCE result has been declared recently.

In which the meritorious student of the school, Rathod Krish Deepakkumar AIR. 44 has been received. And Angan Omne AIR. 454, Kachadia Ritwikne AIR. 834, Mysooriya Mehkne AIR.851, Chaudhary Krishnakumarien AIR. 946, Vekaria Preetne AIR . 953 and Chowdhary Meshwakumari’s AIR. 1000 have been received. In this way, seven students of the school have registered their names in the top 1000. While 15 students have secured a place in the top 2000. A total of 46 students were preparing for JEE in the school out of which 20 students have qualified and booked their place in IIT. Which is a matter of great pride for the school.

The students of Vasistha Vidyalaya, Vav have always made Surat city and district proud with their excellent results. This tradition has been maintained this year as well. This thing is very commendable. School work is not limited to students being in school. But till the time he does not reach his desired goal, he stands by him, who works to support, guide and hoof the student. This excellent result is a proof of Vasishtha’s conscientiousness.

Coming from humble families, these students have achieved success through their hard work. This thing is very commendable. Best wishes and congratulations to all the students to fulfill all their dreams in the future… The Chairman of the Vidyalaya Mr. Ramnikbhai Dawaria, Director Mr. Vijaybhai Dawaria, Mr. Ravibhai Dawaria, Academic Consultant Dr. Pareshbhai Sawani and for achieving this excellent result School Principal Mehulbhai Vaddoria congratulated the students, parents and the entire team.