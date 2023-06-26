Surat situated on the banks of river Tapi is ever growing and vibrant city : Darshana Zardosh

Surat / Ahmedabad, 25 June (Hindustan). The birthday of Tapi river, which is the lifeline of Surat, was celebrated on Sunday. On the occasion of Ashada Shukla Paksha Saptami, devotees offered 1100 meter long chundi on the birthday of the mother. A large number of people including Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Zardosh were present on the occasion.

On Sunday, on the birthday of Tapi Mata, birthday was celebrated on the banks of river Tapi at Jahangirpura and Pal in Surat. Tapi river was covered with a chuddi. While cutting the cake, Tapi Mata was chanted. On this occasion, Tapi Mata’s aarti was performed with 1.25 lakh wick lamps. There is a popular belief about Tapi river that just by remembering it, the sins of man are destroyed. Devotees celebrated the birthday of such Lokmata with great enthusiasm. A 1100 meter long chundri was offered to Tapi Mata in the presence of Union Minister Darshana Zardosh at the holy place Kurukshetra Ghat in Jahangirpura.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that the city of Surat, situated on the banks of the Tapi river, is an ever-growing and vibrant city. To convert this disaster into an opportunity, Surat city should always remain a provider of happiness, prosperity and peace, for this everyone has worshiped the mother. Kamlesh Sailor, head of the Kurukshetra cremation ground trust, said that by taking a bath in the river Ganga, by visiting the river Narmada, and by simply remembering the river Tapi, a person gets free from his sins.