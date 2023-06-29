Surat: Smart electricity meter will be installed from December, will be able to recharge like a phone

The central government will now install smart meters in every state. DGVCL has also started preparations to bring this project, which will start from December. A total of Rs 2636.24 crore will be spent on this project and more than 40 lakh smart meters will be installed including 17.73 lakh meters in the first phase and 23.89 lakh in the second phase.

Smart meters will also be installed at homes, government offices and transformers. Due to which electricity theft will be curbed. Apart from this, customers will also be able to check how much recharge they have used regularly. Recharge can be done for one day and one year as per requirement.

A special application will also be made available in mobile

Like mobile recharge, electricity recharge can also be done at Paan or mobile shop. Customers can recharge from their mobile anytime.

A special application will be made for smart meters, customers will be able to see on their mobile phones how many units of electricity they have consumed every hour, 6 hours or every day. The smart meter will be application driven in the same way consumers use various apps on their mobiles.

Like mobile or dTouch can recharge at any time, even after the recharge is complete, electricity will be used for some time. Customer can see how many units are used every hour, 6 hours, 12 hours per day.