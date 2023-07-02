Surat: Snake came out of moving moped during rain

A highly venomous snake slithered out of a moving moped at Parle Point Bridge, one of the city’s busiest traffic areas, amid continuing rains in Surat. Realizing that there was a snake in the moped passing over the bridge, the driver left the moped on the side and contacted Jeevdaya Premi Sanstha. The volunteers of the organization broke some parts of the moped and brought out the venomous snake. Currently, the number of snakes increases rapidly during monsoon, so animal-loving organizations have appealed to the people to drive their vehicles carefully.

A moped was passing through the Parle Point Bridge in Surat late last night when its driver realized that there was a snake on the steering wheel and using timing, stopped the moped on the side of the road. When the driver saw the snake inside the steering wheel, he got scared and called the helpline of an organization working for animal kindness. Within no time the volunteers of Prayas, Teerth Seth, Rahul Gulati, Naitik Shah reached. Going there, they came to know that it is a very rare and nocturnal most poisonous black snake. However, there was little chance of the snake coming out of the middle of the steering and the snake came off the steering and went to another part inside.