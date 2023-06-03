Surat: So far, lists have been received from 210 markets for Fosta elections.

Preparations are underway for the election of the Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTA), an organization of textile traders located on the Ring Road of Surat city. The election committee of FOSTA had written letters to the unions of all the markets asking for the list of voter traders of their markets. June 3, 2023 by 4 PM

Voter lists have been received from 210 markets, still the list of 5 markets is pending. The representative of the markets which do not send voter list will not be entitled to participate in the election and vote.

FOSTA Election Officer Gurmukh Kungwani said that additional 3 days time was given after May 31 to get the list of their representatives from market association for FOSTA election. By June 3, 2023, all markets were informed about the voter list being accepted by the Fosta Election Committee. The list of 210 markets has been received by the Election Committee by 4 pm on June 3.

Guidelines for the election have been issued by Faust’s election committee. There will be 2 voters in markets with 250 shops, 4 traders in markets with 251 to 750 shops and 6 traders in markets with more than 751 shops.

The Election Committee had sent a letter 15 days ago to all the market associations to send the list of voters along with the election rules. So far, a total of 210 market associations have sent voter lists to the election committee. Still the list of 5 markets is pending which is likely to come by late evening.