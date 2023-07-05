Surat: SOG caught cycle stealing gang, theft incidents captured in CCTV

SOG Police has busted the sports and luxury cycle theft network in Surat. SOG police has caught three people who were stealing cycles from different areas. They used to steal cycles from posh areas of the city, from outside schools, tuition classes, malls. Later they used to sell them cheaply to someone. All the activities of this cycle thief gang were also captured in CCTV. Police arrested three accused and seized 42 cycles and a rickshaw along with a total amount of more than two and a half lakhs. Along with this, 5 crimes have been solved in the police investigation.

Gang used to steal cycle in rickshaw

SOG’s DCP Rajdeep Singh Nakum said, strictly interrogating the accused, it was found that all three were roaming in different areas of the city with auto rickshaws. They used to steal cycles especially from schools, tuition classes, shopping malls and residential areas of posh localities. The bicycle recovered from them, they confessed to have stolen from Rander, Utran, Amroli, Adajan, Singanpore, Jahangirpura areas. Police investigation found two crimes each in Rander, Amroli, Uttaran and Siganpore-Dabholi and total 5 crimes were solved.

Expensive cycles for fitness have grown in popularity

DCP Rajdeepsinh Nakum further said that today people are paying more attention to their fitness and that is why the craze for cycling has increased. Today people are buying cycles ranging from 10,000 to 50,000. Children are also using sports and expensive cycles more. At that time, this gang of cycle thieves used to steal such cycles when cyclists accidentally left their cycles unlocked outside the college or shopping centre.

Bicycle theft is easier than vehicle theft

It was further said that the biggest thing in all this was found that stealing a bicycle is much easier than stealing a motorcycle. People did not come forward to register an FIR after the cycle was stolen. Also, when the bike is stolen, the biggest fear is of the thief getting caught. But due to lack of any kind of registration of cycles, it is very difficult for the police to catch cycle thieves. Because of this, it was much easier for thieves to steal a bicycle than it was to steal a vehicle. And since it was an expensive bicycle, he gets his compensation very easily.

Police busts cycle theft network

This network of expensive cycle thieves from different areas of Surat has been busted by Surat SOG police. When the Surat SOG police personnel were on patrol, SOG police constables Hasmukhbhai Mohanbhai and Rajubhai Bhimabhai received information that a person was returning to Amroli area after stealing bicycles from different areas of the city. Acting on a tip-off, a team of SOG police laid vigil near Amroli Kosad residence and nabbed Sania Sudarshan Sawai Panchubhai Sudarshan Subuddhi and Gautam alias Ram Amulya Pradhan, both natives of Ganjam district of Odisha.