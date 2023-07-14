Surat: SOG raids two medical stores selling drugs without doctor’s advice

In Surat, the SOG police, along with the Food and Drug Department, raided two medical stores in Pandesara and Udhna areas selling intoxicating syrup without prescription. Police have taken legal action by seizing the bottle and tablet of intoxicating syrup.

sale of drugs without a prescription

In Surat, the SOG police team received information that drugs were being sold without doctor’s prescription at Jayveer Medical Store and Provision Stores located at Pandesara Housing Board. Based on the information, the SOG police sent a dummy customer. Where manager Vijay Somabhai Patel used to sell narcotic drugs without any doctor’s prescription from the medical store, so the SOG police raided along with the Food and Drug Department. Police took legal action by seizing 14 bottles of intoxicating syrup and 2639 intoxicating pills from here.

30 bottles of intoxicating syrup seized from Udhna

Similarly, SOG police raided Vansh Medical Store located at Udhna Gandhikutir. Here manager Mithilesh Anil Shah used to sell drugs from the medical store without doctor’s advice, so the SOG police seized 30 bottles of intoxicating syrup and 700 intoxicating pills from this medical store as well.