Surat: Special committee to set up charging station to promote e-vehicles

The number of e-vehicles is increasing in Surat after the Surat Municipal Corporation made a policy to promote e-vehicles. Surat has 33,870 registered e-vehicles, which accounts for 3 percent of India’s total e-vehicles and 24 percent of Gujarat’s e-vehicles. E-vehicles should get more encouragement.

At present, the NITI Aayog of the Central Government has decided to make E-Vehicle City in various cities. A special committee has been formed to set up charging stations to promote e-vehicles in Surat. Apart from this, a pole mounted charging concept is also being planned for e-vehicle charging at the parking lot itself. To make E-Vehicle City, 9 cities were selected from across the country, in which Surat is moving forward in this direction as soon as Surat is included.

In Surat city, plans are being made to provide easy charging facilities for e-vehicles at various places in the city. For this, the municipality also called CREDAI and discussed how the provision of charging for e-vehicles can be made in the new project in the city. Apart from this, a special committee has been formed to set up charging stations to promote e-vehicles.

A committee comprising Surat Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department, Electricity Department and Urban Development Department is preparing guidelines for setting up charging stations in private societies and public areas. How these guidelines can be implemented and what is their approval will be decided. Apart from this, seminars will also be held with Chamber of Commerce, Textiles, Diamonds, E-Vehicle Manufacturers, Banks in the near future.

A pole mounted charging concept is being considered so that people can charge their vehicles on the spot where a large number of two-wheelers are parked in the city. Looking at the increasing prevalence of e-vehicles, it is certain that employment will increase. For which skill training will be given in collaboration with Municipal University. So that people can get the facility of e-vehicle here. For which Surat Municipality will give training.