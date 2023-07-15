Surat: Standing Committee President Pareshbhai Patel celebrated his birthday through service work at the Civil Hospital.

In today’s era of material comforts, a person is only concerned about his own happiness, but there are some gentlemen in our society who worry about their happiness as well as the happiness of others. On the 59th birthday of Standing Committee Chairman Pareshbhai Patel, the Nursing Association and Nursing Sisters organized a service activity festival at Khatodara Community Hall by distributing umbrellas and fruits to children suffering from facial paralysis disease.

On the occasion of the celebration, 500 shrouds were presented to the nursing staff of the Emergency Department for rendering lifelong service in the Emergency Department of the new Civil Hospital for the purpose of giving dignified burial to unclaimed dead bodies.

More than 500 sweepers along with 151 children in the infant ward were given umbrellas, more than 100 new born babies were given special kits which could last for six months including blankets, rugs, handkerchiefs, quilts, ghodi. Also Pareshbhai Patel distributed nutrition kits containing jaggery, dates, dry fruits, gum to 151 pregnant mothers and celebrated his birthday with the patients of civil hospital and gave a message to the society.

Apart from this, saplings were planted in school number 208 of the Municipal Primary Education Committee of Udhna area and the elders of Bharti Maiya old age home were fed and blessed by wife Romaben and Pareshbhai Patel.

Iqbal Kadiwala of the Nursing Council said that every citizen of Surat city was requested to celebrate their birthday by serving the hospitalized patients and celebrating at the education center.

On this occasion Surat City BJP President Niranjanbhai Zanzmera, MLA Sandeepbhai Desai, Manubhai Patel, Vice Chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Dr. K.N. Chavda, Deputy Mayor Dineshbhai Jodhani, Syndicate member and Dean of Medical Faculty Dr. Mahendrasinh Chauhan, Social leader Kalpesh Mehta, Syndicate member Kashyap Singh Kharchia, ruling party leader Amit Singh Rajput, social leader Kalubhai, General Secretary Mukesh Bhai Dalal including municipal servants, Nursing Staff, citizens were present.