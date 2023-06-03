Surat: State level function of International Yoga Day will be organized in the city on June 21

Yoga Vidya, the gift of Indian culture to the world, has been accepted globally today, coming June 21- International Yoga Day will be celebrated in Surat, under its planning, a meeting was held in Surat by Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Youth, Culture, Sports and Home Affairs. Was presided over. In which the high officials of the district, municipality, yoga board, police officers, chamber of commerce, representatives of various organizations working in the field of yoga were present.

In the meeting, the minister said that on the occasion of Yoga Day, people celebrate Yoga Day by organizing elaborate programs not only in India but also in many countries of the world. It is necessary for all to encourage every citizen of the state to lead a healthy lifestyle and a healthy life and to create awareness about yoga among the people. When the upcoming 9th International Yoga Day state level program is going to be held in Surat, more than 1.25 lakh people will participate in Yoga Day together, requested everyone to work together to make this program a success.