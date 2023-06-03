Surat: State level function of International Yoga Day will be organized in the city on June 21

Yoga Vidya, the gift of Indian culture to the world, has been accepted globally today, coming June 21- International Yoga Day will be celebrated in Surat, under its planning, a meeting was held in Surat by Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Youth, Culture, Sports and Home Affairs. Was presided over. In which the high officials of the district, municipality, yoga board, police officers, chamber of commerce, representatives of various organizations working in the field of yoga were present.
In the meeting, the minister said that on the occasion of Yoga Day, people celebrate Yoga Day by organizing elaborate programs not only in India but also in many countries of the world. It is necessary for all to encourage every citizen of the state to lead a healthy lifestyle and a healthy life and to create awareness about yoga among the people. When the upcoming 9th International Yoga Day state level program is going to be held in Surat, more than 1.25 lakh people will participate in Yoga Day together, requested everyone to work together to make this program a success.
To make the Yoga Day special in Surat, instead of any ground, the minister directed the concerned authorities to organize yoga celebrations on three sides of the road for five kilometers at the iconic Y junction. A message from Surat reached the whole world and advocated doing such work that people do yoga from house to house.

The minister said that children, pregnant women, disabled people, people dressed as sadhus will be united in this festival by dividing different blocks. The minister requested that more and more people join Yoga Day, create public awareness, activate people who are away from yoga towards yoga and reach every nook and corner of the country including Surat. Representatives of various organizations kept their views regarding Yoga Day. In which people will be made aware by organizing yoga programs in the municipality's community hall, garden.

In this meeting, Incharge District Magistrate BK Vasava, President of Gujarat Yoga Board Yogsevak Sheeshpalji, OSD Trivedi of Yoga Board, City Joint Commissioner of Police DH Parmar, Surat Range Additional DGP Piyush Patel, District Superintendent Police Officer Hitesh Joysar, Resident Additional Collector Y.B. Representatives of various organizations including Arts of Living, Brahmakumaris working in Jhala and Yogkshetra were present.