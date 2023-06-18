Surat: State level Yoga Day will be celebrated in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel

As part of the statewide celebrations of ‘International Yoga Day’ to be held in Surat on June 21, a meeting was held at the Surat Collectorate in the virtual presence of Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi, in which Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary, Sports, Youth Culture Department, Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar, Incharge Collector BK Vasava, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Mrs. Shalini Agarwal and officers of various departments participated.

Minister of State for Home Sanghvi asked the district officers through video conference to submit a detailed action plan regarding the organization of Yoga Day celebrations. The Home Minister said through online that State Level Yoga Day is being celebrated under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

The function will be held at Y Junction near VR Mall on Dumas Road in Surat, which will be attended by over 1.25 lakh people. For which guidance was given regarding arrangements like parking, seating, traffic diversion. Officers were directed to involve more and more people on yoga practice.

Apart from this, the Home Minister urged maximum use of social media so that everyone can participate in the celebration of ‘Yoga Day’. Asked to give wide publicity to Yoga Day. In particular, a large number of citizens from schools, colleges, universities, industrial training institutes, GIDC, Surat Municipal Corporation and Yoga Board will gather and make their invaluable contribution in building a healthy nation by doing yoga.

In the meeting, District Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joysar, Resident Additional Collector Y. B. Officers and officials of various departments including Jhala, District Education Officer Deepak Darji were present.