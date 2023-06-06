Surat: State Monitoring Cell raided Katargam and seized liquor worth 22 lakhs

The State Monitoring Cell (SMC) raided Surat’s Katargam area and seized liquor worth Rs 22 lakh. A total of 30.10 lakh goods including liquor have been seized. Also one person was arrested. While 4 people have been declared wanted.

State Monitoring Cell raided Surat

The State Monitoring Cell raided Shivaji Sabzi Mandi near Hathi Mandir in Katargam area of ​​Surat. The team of the State Monitoring Cell got information that a large quantity of liquor is coming here. On the basis of which the Gandhinagar team came to Surat and raided the Katargam area. During this, the police seized a huge quantity of liquor by filling an icer truck.

Liquor seized in tempo

The SMC team disposed of the liquor in a hurry by filling the icer tempo. Police seized 19,656 bottles of liquor worth Rs 22 lakh from Icer Tempo. Police seized liquor worth 22 lakhs, two mobiles and an icer tempo and seized valuables worth 30.10 lakhs.

Police declared four wanted

The SMC team raided and arrested one person with a huge quantity of liquor from Katargam. Police has arrested Bhavesh Rajubhai Patil from the spot. Along with this, 4 people, including Bharat Patti, who ordered liquor, and the driver from Goa, have been declared wanted in this incident.