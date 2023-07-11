Surat: STM market management and traders are face to face for filling five lakhs of lease renewal

In the famous lease renewal case of Surat Textile Market located on Ring Road, one-third of the shopkeepers here have not deposited five lakh rupees for the first installment of 127 crores to be paid to the Municipal Corporation. In such a situation, the STM management is now in a mood to take action against these shopkeepers. Till now two notices have been sent to these shopkeepers and now after the third and final notice, court action will be taken against them by the management.

According to detailed information, the government has to pay Rs 127 crore for the lease renewal of Surat Textile Market and Rs 5 lakh per shopkeeper has been fixed for the first installment of the lease renewal amount. But the situation is that out of 1033 shops located here, only 750 shop owners have deposited five lakh rupees so far. The STM management has been repeatedly urging the shopkeepers who have not deposited Rs 5 lakh to deposit the money and for this two notices have also been given to the shop owners. But the shop owners are not taking the name of payment. STM Co-operative Society will now send the third and final notice to the shopkeepers who do not pay the money. After that court action will be taken against them.

If sources are to be believed, the membership of the shopkeepers who do not pay the money can also end in the society or they can lose the ownership of the shop. An important meeting of the management has been called on Saturday to formulate a strategy against the shopkeepers who do not pay the money.

four out of ten years have passed

It is noteworthy that there are a total of 1033 shops in STM, for whose renewal the government has to pay Rs 127 crore plus fixed GST. The government has given ten years time to pay Rs 127 crore and out of these ten years, four years have passed.

Many traders have sent legal notice

What is interesting in the whole matter is that many traders who have not deposited five lakh rupees have sent legal notices to the market management, due to which the screw is badly stuck. On the one hand, the government has to deposit money on behalf of the market management, only then the market will be renewed and on the contrary, the traders are adamant on not depositing the money and have taken the path of the court.