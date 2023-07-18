Surat: Students of AM/NS International School excelled in Desh Raga Bharat Sanskriti Yatra Festival

AM/NS International School has once again put Surat on the global map with the scintillating dance performance of its students at the Desh Raga Bharat Sanskriti Yatra Festival.

University of Florida Bharat Sanskriti Yatra, Hindu Parishad Thailand, Nrityadham Kala Samiti and Hindustan Art and Music Society together organized the 18th Global Festival of Art and Culture from July 5 to 9 in Pattaya City, Thailand. Desh Raga Bharat Sanskriti Yatra Festival aims to promote Indian classical music and dance at a global level.

Fourteen students studying in classes 3 to 7 of AM/NS International School were among the winners from 72 participants from Thailand, USA, Nepal, Bangladesh, Japan and India. Kashish Ketan Joshi received international scholarship from Nrityadham Kala Samiti and Hindustan Art and Music Society due to his outstanding performance in solo classical dance in Malaysia and subsequent rounds in Thailand.

Diva Denise Thakkar won the first position in solo classical dance with her dance in Bharatanatyam. Additionally, Saanvi Mistry, Forum Mewawala, Yoshita Sana, Manya Kansara, Dhriti Darji and Fairy Patel secured the second position, while Hiranya Sanchihar got the third prize.

Expressing happiness over the achievements of the students, Sunita Mattu, Principal, AM/NS International School, said, “We are extremely proud of our students for their exceptional performance at the Desh Raga Bharat Sanskriti Yatra Festival. Their dedication, talent and hard work has brought laurels to us. Has brought laurels to the school and the city of Surat.

We are extremely glad that our students are making the most of all the opportunities provided by the school and are making steady progress by qualitatively enhancing their skills and abilities in the global arena.”

In the sub-junior category of solo classical dance, Dwiti Desai and Jenisha Patel secured the second position, while in the junior category of solo folk dance, Devina Bhatia excelled and secured the first position. School students Mrigank Kothari and Aniket Agarwal also impressed the judges and bagged the first position in the junior category of duet folk dance.