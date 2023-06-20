Surat: Students of Swaminarayan Gurukul make a giant human replica with yoga postures

Students of Gurukul in the premises of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul, Vedrod, Surat, on the occasion of 21st June – International Day of Yoga, demonstrated various yoga postures to motivate people to take up yoga for good health and explain the innumerable benefits of regular yoga practice. Made a giant human replica.
With the inspiration of school principals Arvindbhai Thesia and Dharmeshbhai Saliya as well as Sri Dharmavallabh Swami, Sri Prabhu Swami and Sri Devprakash Swami, a noble initiative was taken by the students to collectively create a symbol and convey the message of Yoga to the people. Doing.
Gurukul students formed a human chain with yoga asanas <p> </p> <p>The slogan 'Yoga Bhagaye Rog' has come true and Health Yoga has got global acceptance. Yoga is one of the six systems of Vedic philosophy. For years, yoga was considered to be confined to the saints and sages, religion, but today yoga has become a part of the daily life of the common people, this effort of public awareness by the students of Gurukul by making a human chain with yogasanas is true. Commendable in</p>