Surat: Students of Swaminarayan Gurukul make a giant human replica with yoga postures

Students of Gurukul in the premises of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul, Vedrod, Surat, on the occasion of 21st June – International Day of Yoga, demonstrated various yoga postures to motivate people to take up yoga for good health and explain the innumerable benefits of regular yoga practice. Made a giant human replica.

With the inspiration of school principals Arvindbhai Thesia and Dharmeshbhai Saliya as well as Sri Dharmavallabh Swami, Sri Prabhu Swami and Sri Devprakash Swami, a noble initiative was taken by the students to collectively create a symbol and convey the message of Yoga to the people. Doing.