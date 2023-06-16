Surat: Students’ union protests over irregularities in B.Com fourth semester results

Protests were held by B.Com students in affiliated colleges of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU). A large number of students have failed in the fourth semester of B.Com. Students have raised questions regarding the process of paper checking regarding the result. Regarding which a fierce presentation was made in front of the Chancellor in the university today.

Fury among the students after the result

In colleges affiliated to Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, there is a lot of resentment among the students regarding the result of fourth semester B.Com. It has been alleged that huge rigging has been done in the examination results. The answer sheet is scanned and sent to the exam paper checkers. A paper is checked in just two minutes. There is a lot of anger among the students about this. Keeping some issues seriously in front of the Chancellor, some demands have been accepted by the Chancellor.

Fee refund if passed in revaluation

The member of Yuva Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti said that on presenting the memorandum to the Chancellor, he has accepted that all the students who fail should be re-evaluated and if they pass, they will be refunded their fees. Passing is fixed on 18 marks. Students who got marks between 10 to 17 will be passed with passing marks. The ATKT exam was to be held on July 1. But this too will be extended. All revaluation results will be declared within 6 days.