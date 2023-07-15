Surat: Surat District Co. to Balwant Patel. Op. elected as the chairman of the bank

Surat District Co. to Balwant Patel, President of Vihan Seva Cooperative Society. Op. Sunil Shripat Patel of Nijhar Sewa Sahakari Mandali has been elected as the chairman of the bank and vice-chairman. The selection of these two leaders has been announced after the mandate was given by the Gujarat BJP. Earlier on Friday, the name of Naresh Patel was discussed for the post of President, but at the last moment the name of Balwant Patel came up.

Bharatbhai Bodhra and Nandji Thakor, appointed by the state BJP high command for the posts of chairman and vice-president of Surat District Cooperative Bank with a turnover of Rs 11,500 crore, met Surat-Tapi district BJP in-charges. The mandate was announced by the inspectors before the meeting of the Board of Management this afternoon after the opinion of the Director was taken by the MLA, MP and the Board of Directors at Surat Circuit House. Based on which a formal decision was taken in the board meeting of the bank.

On Friday, the present Chairman of the bank, Nareshbhai Patel, presented the success story of the growth in the business and scope of the bank during his tenure. Apart from this, if a new selection is to be made for the post of Vice Chairman, Rander People’s Bank Chairman Kamlesh Selar had submitted a claim. Similarly, cooperative leader and former district BJP president Dilipsinh Rathore has also asked the inspectors to consider his name for the post of vice president, sources said. However, the names of Balwant Patel and Sunil Shripat have finally come to the fore.

Sandeep Desai made it clear to the inspectors that his name should not be considered

When a majority of the bank’s directors nominated Sandeep Desai as the chairman of Sudico Bank, two observers sought Desai’s opinion. According to sources, MLA Sandeep Desai made it clear that he does not want to take any new responsibility from both the posts of Sudico Bank, thanked the directors and said that he would like to be replaced by another director. A month before the election, Sandeep Desai had shifted all the belongings and belongings from the office of the Vice Chairman of the bank and vacated the office. Desai assured support to whoever made the party president and vice-president. Although most of the directors suggested the name, Sandeep Desai expressed his reluctance.