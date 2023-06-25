Surat: Survey by Aerodrome Department; Notices have been issued to 14 high-rise buildings adjacent to Surat airport in the last four months.

The new director of Surat airport, Rupesh Kumar Lohani, has got the necessary survey done by the aerodrome department regarding the buildings which are obstructing the take-off and landing of Etihatan aircraft. Around 14 buildings have been served notices in the last four months. The details of removal of signals from buildings and additional construction have also been received as per the instructions of the authorities.

During the time when Surat airport was not developed, high-rise buildings were erected in Vesu area without the permission of the airport authority in connivance with builders and local authorities. The loss of this is still being borne by the Surat airport. At present only 2250 m of runway is being used, leaving out 650 m of runway as against the existing 2800 m of runway.

During the period of 7 years from 2006 to 2014, due to the negligence of the airport authority, the obstruction survey was not done and for the same reason these big buildings came up. At present, this matter is sub judice in the Gujarat High Court.

additional construction removal notice

At present, the Director of Surat Airport, Rupesh Kumar Lohani got the necessary survey of Vesu area done by the team of Aerodrome Department of Surat Airport. In this survey, notices have been issued to about 14 buildings that if there is any structure more than one meter high on those buildings, instructions have been given to remove the antennas on them, as well as systems like solar plants. The builders have also supported the airport authority in this regard and have removed the extra construction or antennas.